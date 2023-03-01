The Maitland Mercury
Gillieston Heights to get new $927,000 skate park and playspace by mid 2024

March 1 2023 - 3:30pm
A skate park and redeveloped playspace are coming to Gillieston Heights, with the park at Roy Jordan Oval set to be overhauled thanks to $500,000 from the NSW Government's Places to Play program.

