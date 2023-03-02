Australian representative and Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Caitlan Johnston will be special guest at a come and try rugby league night for girls at King Edward Park on Tuesday, March 7, starting at 5pm.
Organised by East Maitland Griffins JRL in collaboration with the Morpeth Bulls JRL, the come and try session is part of plans to run under 13, 15 and 17s women's tackle teams in the 2023 season.
Griffins spokesman Matt Wilson said the evening was designed for girls who had no experience in league through to those who had come up through the junior ranks playing with boys.
"It's a great opportunity to come along and learn new skills, or continue playing the game you love," Wilson said.
"Playing footy is great fun and many of the friends you make on the field and training track will be friends for life."
Wilson said girls were invited to attend from across Maitland.
"Both Easts and Morpeth are keen to give girls a chance to play league and we will be looking to field either teams ourselves or a combined team," he said.
Wilson said special guest Johnston was a prime example of the exciting future for women's rugby league and opportunities in the Hunter.
At 22, Johnston in a NSW Origin and Australian representative and played in the Knights historic NRLW grand final win last year.
The session will be followed by a sausage sizzle.
