The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Newcastle Knights star Caitlan Johnston at come and try rugby league night for girls

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian representative and Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Caitlan Johnston.

Australian representative and Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Caitlan Johnston will be special guest at a come and try rugby league night for girls at King Edward Park on Tuesday, March 7, starting at 5pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.