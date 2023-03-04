In the late nineteenth century, tram transport was the favoured means of moving people in numbers in Australia's major urban centres.
All the colonial capitals had trams, and before the turn of the century a number of regional towns had acquired them or were aspiring to do so.
In New South Wales, Newcastle and Broken Hill had trams by 1900 and in Victoria Bendigo, Ballarat and Sorrento (on the Mornington Peninsula) were tram towns.
Having a tram system, powered by steam or electricity, was a mark of urban status.
Trams were faster than horse-drawn coaches and could carry many more passengers.
Unsurprisingly, Maitland sought to join the tram-town club.
The existing railway operated at a regional level more than a local one: its services were infrequent and designed to serve through traffic to Newcastle.
Moreover the line was not conveniently sited in relation to the shopping centres of High Street and Melbourne Street.
There was a proposal for a tram line as early as 1893, a plan being drawn up for trams to link East and West Maitland and extending south via Heddon Greta and Kurri Kurri to Pelaw Main on the South Maitland coalfield.
The idea came to nothing, but interest remained and in 1901 the borough councils of East Maitland and West Maitland drew up a bill to allow them to form a company to build and operate an electric tram between the two towns.
This initiative lapsed too, the bill never being introduced to state parliament.
But local progress associations remained positive and public meetings indicated continuing support.
There was a deputation to state parliament, and eventually the state government agreed to build a line beginning with a track from Victoria Street (East Maitland) to Hannam Street in the West.
Extension to Pelaw Main could occur later if justified.
Despite the Railway Commissioners' concerns about the financial viability of the scheme, an authorising Act of Parliament was passed in 1906.
The first sod was turned at the corner of Victoria and Lawes streets at East Maitland by the Minister for Works, Charles Lee, in July 1907.
People turned out in numbers for this event and later to witness the arrival and then the trialling of the motors and trailers.
George Champion's tender of £11,056 won him the job of constructing the track.
Opening day, February 8, 1909, was a grand ceremonial occasion, as the openings of the railway line from Newcastle and the Long, Pitnacree, Belmore and Morpeth bridges had been in earlier years.
A public holiday was declared and thousands turned out, ladies in their finery, for the opening.
At the corner of Victoria and Lawes streets the wife of John Gillies MLA cut a ribbon held by the mayors of the two municipalities, JFH Walker (East Maitland) and Major Walter Cracknell (West Maitland). This was a moment of unity for communities which were arch rivals in most things.
The track's cost was more than twice the originally tendered amount, but nobody worried.
After the speeches, the flag-bedecked Motor 80A pulled a single trail car filled with excited dignitaries on a journey to West Maitland.
The motor's whistle blew constantly along the way, and bands played.
There was much joy to behold, but sadness when the last tram ran in 1926.
