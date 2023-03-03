The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our People

Melody Pool to kick off Lost In Time tour with sold out show at The Junkyard

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
March 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Pool. Picture supplied.

The Grand Junction Hotel is a venue this musician has been playing at for a decade, and now it's where she will kick off her new tour with a now sold out show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.