The Grand Junction Hotel is a venue this musician has been playing at for a decade, and now it's where she will kick off her new tour with a now sold out show.
Kurri Kurri-raised singer-songwriter Melody Pool will grace the stage at the Grand Junction Hotel on Wednesday, March 8.
It's the first stop on her Lost In Time tour, where she will tour her new EP of the same name across the country.
Melody said the Grand Junction is one of her favourite places to perform.
"I've been playing there for 10 years now, so it's kind of like my local, it's like my home town show," she said.
"I always like kicking it off with a home show because it feels really safe."
The Lost In Time EP came about almost on accident after Melody was feeling disconnected to an album she was working on.
"I had this other project of my third album, that I've been working on for a few years and I've done it a lot of times, and the more I did it the less connected I got to it," she said.
"So I sort of chucked it out the window, and I didn't plan to do the EP at all - I just recorded all the songs that I had in our studio apartment, I recorded all the songs and picked the ones we liked the most.
"They all kind of fit together and they had this magic because they were all new songs and I was really connected to them - there was just something about them."
Melody said audience can probably expect to cry at her show, which is full of new music she feels strongly connected to.
"It's pretty emotional, and it's pretty vulnerable," she said.
After her Maitland show, Melody is off to Coffs Harbour, Brisbane, Melbourne, Albury, Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
