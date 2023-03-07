Free safe caravan towing workshops come to Maitland Gaol

Do you have a caravan, and have questions about weight, towing and loading?
Maitland City Council and Transport for NSW are hosting two free workshops on safe caravan towing at Maitland Gaol on Wednesday, March 15.
The community is encouraged to come along, ask questions and get the answers from the experts at Get About Training - Tow-Ed.
The interactive, two hour workshops, at 9am and 1pm, will help support safe loading and towing of caravans and trailers. Spaces are limited and bookings are essential.
Maitland City Council road safety officer Kate Taylor said the workshops are a great opportunity to learn more about caravans from the experts.
"If you're towing a van or trailer, it's so important for your safety and the safety of others on the road that you know what you're doing," Ms Taylor said.
"The experts from Tow-Ed will be on hand to help answer your questions around towing capacity, how to know if your van is loaded safely, the rules for putting bikes on the back of a van, and anything else you can think of.
"The two workshops are completely free so we're encouraging people looking to start on their caravanning journey, or anyone already towing who has questions, to come along and learn a little more to keep us all safe on the road."
The free workshops are at Maitland Gaol at 6/18 John Street, East Maitland, on Wednesday, March 15, at 9am and 1pm.
Reserve your place by registering online at mait.city/caravanworkshop. For more information or to register over the phone, contact council's road safety officer Kate Taylor at 4931 2868.
