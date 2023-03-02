New electoral district boundaries have come into effect for the Upper Hunter electorate.
Lorn, Pheonix Park, Largs, Bolwarra Heights, Melville, Luskintyre, Mindaribba, Rosebrook, Hillsborough and Lambs Valley are City of Maitland suburbs part of the Upper Hunter electorate.
Changes made with the 2021 redistribution of NSW electoral districts commence with the 2023 NSW State election.
The changes affect more than 770,000 people across NSW.
NSW electoral commissioner John Schmidt said where changes to electoral districts have been made, some voters would now be enrolled to vote in a different district even if their address had not changed.
"The NSW State election, on Saturday, March 25 2023, will be the first election where the new districts come into effect," he said.
"Some electoral districts have changed name, changed boundaries, been removed and split into other districts or been newly created.
"Voters can find out if their district has changed by using the 'Find my electorate' tool on our website.
"I encourage voters to go to elections.nsw.gov.au and check, and update if needed, your details on the electoral roll before 6pm on Monday, 6 March.
"The district you are enrolled in at that time is the district you are enrolled to vote in at the election."
Mr Schmidt said changes to districts were needed as people move in and out of electoral districts and in and out of NSW.
"The number of voters within each district should remain about the same across all districts," he said.
"To ensure this, electoral boundaries are reviewed after every second state election and the boundaries changed, if necessary, to keep voter numbers at similar levels across all districts."
Maps of all electoral districts and information about the 2021 redistribution of electoral districts are available on the NSW Electoral Commission website here: https://elections.nsw.gov.au/redistribution/about-redistribution/overview.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
