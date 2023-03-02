The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Blacks junior Nic White chases a news deal with Rugby Australia

By Cameron Mee
Updated March 3 2023 - 7:15am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NIC WHITE

ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White is determined to secure his future and eventually pass 150 Super Rugby games for the franchise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.