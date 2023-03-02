ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White is determined to secure his future and eventually pass 150 Super Rugby games for the franchise.
The former Maitland Blacks playmaker joined an elite group when he played his 100th game for the club in last Friday's 31-25 victory over the NSW Waratahs.
White is off-contract at the end of the season, having signed a one-year extension last May. The deal was a short-term compromise between Rugby Australia and the 32-year-old.
RA officials were hesitant to commit to a long-term contract for a player entering the twilight of his career.
Despite his age, White feels he is in the best form of his career and was a standout for the Brumbies and Wallabies in 2022. He has made no secret of his desire to feature in the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and the 2027 home World Cup looms as a potential swansong.
The arrival of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach put a number of contract discussions on hold, however White is eager to secure his future as soon as possible.
"[The conversations] have progressed, hopefully that will figure itself out in the not-too-distant future," White said. "I've always been pretty vocal around my ambitions to want to stay and play in Australia and play the Lions in 2025.
"Last year I played every game, every Test I was available for. I don't see myself slowing down anytime soon. Hopefully it sorts itself out, I'd love to do it here in Canberra, here in Australia, but unfortunately these things aren't all within my control."
Having started his season off the bench last weekend, White will again fill the role for Sunday's Super Round clash with the Auckland Blues in Melbourne.
Coach Stephen Larkham largely stuck to a winning formula and retained Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni as his starting halves.
It can be revealed James Slipper is back in the starting side, with Lachlan Lonergan making his return from illness at hooker. Connal McInerney has been ruled out following a head knock last weekend, meaning 37-year-old John Ulugia's remarkable comeback will continue for another week.
Ryan Lonergan and Debreczeni were impressive in the victory over the Waratahs, the scrumhalf scoring a try, producing an audacious play to set up another and astute with the boot.
The local junior has long been touted as a long-term Brumbies No.9 and has had to wait patiently for opportunities behind White in recent seasons.
Lonergan is contracted to the franchise until the end of 2025 and club officials will be required to manage the jigsaw puzzle should White remain in Canberra.
