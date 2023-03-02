NSW Labor pledges $670 million for emergency road repairs in regional NSW

The NSW Labor party has announced a $670 million fund for emergency road repairs in regional NSW, if they win the state election.
The new two year Emergency Road Repair Fund will ensure regional NSW roads are up to scratch.
Labor has also said they will provide an additional $390 million over the next two years to the existing $280 million regional pothole program.
In 2019, the Liberals and Nationals promised to reclassify and transfer up to 15,000 km of roads to help lift the burden on councils.
The Labor party said despite being the government's signature regional roads commitment in 2019, it remains unfulfilled - and in the last four years has transferred a total of zero kilometres of regional roads.
Labor said it will defer the failed road reclassification program and put the existing NSW budget funding of $193 million - along with an additional $197 million of new money - into the new Emergency Road Repair Fund.
NSW Labor leader Chriss Minns said regional, remote and rural communities are suffering with damaged roads acros the state.
"Labor will prioritise getting our road networks in the regions back on track, with help to every council to fix their roads, and build the roads they need to help their growing communities prosper.
"Labor will act to provide the funds that councils need to fix their roads now."
Maitland MP and shadow minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said rural, regional and remote communities can't reach their full potential without funding to repair their roads.
"They need new roads to link in with new developments, new economic opportunities and to fix the maintenance backlog," she said.
"Labor will not leave country communities on their own, we will provide the help they need to get moving again.
"Communities have told us they need urgent assistance to fix their roads and create the new ones to meet the needs of their communities. Labor is working with communities to build and maintain the roads they use every day."
