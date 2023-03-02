The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

NSW Labor pledges $670 million for emergency road repairs in regional NSW

March 3 2023 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Minns. Picture by Simone De Peak

The NSW Labor party has announced a $670 million fund for emergency road repairs in regional NSW, if they win the state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.