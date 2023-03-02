Changed overnight traffic conditions on Weakleys Drive, Beresfield next week

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from next week on Weakleys Drive, Beresfield to carry out maintenance work between the New England Highway and John Renshaw Drive.
Single lane closures will be in place for road resurfacing and heavy patching to provide a stronger, longer-lasting road for motorists.
To minimise impact on motorists, work will be carried out from 7.30pm to 4.30am in five shifts between Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 19, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
