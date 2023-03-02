The Maitland Mercury
Traffic

Changed overnight traffic conditions on Weakleys Drive, Beresfield next week

Updated March 3 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
Weakleys Drive. Picture Google Maps.

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from next week on Weakleys Drive, Beresfield to carry out maintenance work between the New England Highway and John Renshaw Drive.

