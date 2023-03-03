The Maitland Pickers will be without 11 regular first graders for their trial match against the Northern Hawks at Tomaree on Saturday.
The Pickers will rest skipper Alex Langbridge, star halfback Brock Lamb, 2022 player of the year Matt Soper-Lawler, forwards leader Sam Anderson, fullback Dan Langbridge and backrower Reid Alchin who has been named to play with the Newcastle Knights NSW Cup team.
They will also be without Newcastle Rebel representative players five-eighth and Rebels captain Chad O'Donnell, backs James Bradley and Gary Anderson and forwards Jayden Butterfield, James Taylor and Lincoln Smith.
The Rebels start their 2023 Country Cup campaign against Central Coast at Morry Breen Oval in Kanwal.
The Pickers and Hawks will be running combined first and reserve grade squads for Saturday's trial, with kick off at 1.30pm
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said while a number of players were missing it gave the club the chance to look recruits and several promising young players.
"I'm really excited to have a look at Luke Knight who will play five-eighth for us. He played Jersey Flegg with the Roosters last year," Lantry said.
"He is a local kid who will we get to see in a black and white jumper.
"Another player I'm keen to see is Bayley Taylor a fullback from Denman. He has been really sharp at training on his feet and been a bit of a handful to get hold of.
"Both have speed, skill, good footwork and seem brave enough at the point of contact.
"We certainly see them around the squad this year."
Knight, 21, played juniors at Morpeth alongside Knights representative Cal Burgess and Cooper Jenkins.
"He was there until he was 15 when he went down to Central as that Bulls team was no longer playing division one," Lantry said.
Former Pickers premiership halfback Jade Porter also make his return to Maitland after 12 years.
Porter was part of the Pickers 2010-11 premiership teams, before winning titles with Western Suburbs and playing with Kurri Kurri and the Northern Hawks.
"It will be good to see where Jade is at in term of first grade and whether if there is an injury he'll be the one to come up and fill the void," Lantry said.
"We were looking for an experienced half that could get the team around in reserve grade and help educate our young guys coming through, particularly our young halves.
"He brings an experienced voice to a young squad."
The Pickers under-19s have a trial against Cessnock at Cessnock on Saturday from 1pm and the under-17s play Kurri Kurri at Kurri on Sunday at 9.30am.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
