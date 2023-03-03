It's time to kick back, relax and enjoy two films in the beauty of the outdoors.
Two outdoor cinema events are being held in Maitland this month, and the first kicks off tonight at Maitland Showground.
Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars will screen the PG film Sing II at sundown, between 7.30pm and 8pm.
Then, on March 18, Escape from Alcatraz will screen inside the walls of Maitland Gaol - a former maximum security prison. The film, starring Clint Eastwood, is one of the most iconic prison films of all time.
Entry to Cinema Under the Stars is free. There will be free popcorn and children's activities, as well as live music and roving acts.
Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said this was the first time the event had been to the showground.
"We tried to get this happening before but then COVID-19 happened and it wasn't possible," he said.
"We hope people take advantage of this great event so close to home and enjoy the experience of an outdoor cinema."
There will be a range of food options available for dinner. Families can also bring a picnic.
Chairs and prams are permitted but those seated on the ground will be closest to the screen.
The event is alcohol free and glass is not allowed.
The gates at Maitland Gaol will open at 6.30pm on Saturday, March 18, and the movie will begin at 7.30pm. It is an adults only event.
"This isn't just a movie night, it's a unique experience. Watching an iconic prison movie within the walls of one of Australia's hardest maximum security prisons is about as real as it gets," Maitland Gaol destination manager Mike Baudinette said.
Food and drink options, including alcohol, will be available.
Camp chairs and picnic rugs are permitted along with snacks and sealed bottled water.
Tickets are $30 each. Click here to buy a ticket.
