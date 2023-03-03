The Maitland Mercury
All vehicle occupants taken to hospital after Rutherford car crash

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:49pm
Traffic lights were damaged in the collision. Picture supplied.

A two vehicle collision at Rutherford on Thursday night saw all five car occupants taken to hospital by ambulance.

