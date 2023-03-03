A two vehicle collision at Rutherford on Thursday night saw all five car occupants taken to hospital by ambulance.
At about 8.30pm Thursday, March 2, emergency services were called to the New England Highway and Aberglasslyn Road, Rutherford intersection following reports of a crash involving a Mazda sedan and Hyundai SUV.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated all occupants involved; which included two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy in the Mazda, and a 69-year-old man and 67-year-old woman in the Hyundai.
All were taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police inquiries continue.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.