The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Kungka Kunpu (Strong Women) opens at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Saturday, March 4

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A breathtaking exhibition featuring art from dozens of strong, Indigenous women has taken over Maitland Regional Art Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.