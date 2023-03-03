A breathtaking exhibition featuring art from dozens of strong, Indigenous women has taken over Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Kungka Kunpu (Strong Women) is a touring exhibition, drawn from the collection of the Art Gallery of South Australia.
It showcases celebrated women artists from the Aangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands (APY Lands), a remote community in the North West of South Australia, a couple of hours south from Uluru.
The exhibition, co-curated by Dr Lisa Slade from the Art Gallery of South Australia, features paintings, video, grass sculptures and audio from the artists.
It's all about women working both individually and collaboratively, and sharing stories of past, present and future.
Dr Slade, who selected the collection with colleague Nici Cumpston, said the exhibition is created by women working both together and individually.
"Working together gives artists the chance to pass on cultural knowledge, to share and make strong culture," she said.
"The canvases in this room all speak to the idea of Country, there's very much a sense that you are grounded. You're grounded in stories of place, you're grounded in stories of Country.
"Some of the artists are calling on ancestral stories passed down to them by family members, others are painting directly the environment that they're living in, and they're painting their tjukurpa (the dreaming)," she said.
The women of the APY Lands are cultural custodians of an oral storytelling tradition, and there are QR codes to scan across the exhibition featuring audio clips from the artists themselves.
In the book Dr Slade has created to go alongside the exhibition, artist Nyumiti Burton said "the spirit of our ancestors watches over us as we celebrate our culture".
"When I paint my Tjukurpa (law, culture and creation stories), when I sing the songs of my Country, I feel the spirit of the ancestors watching me," she said.
"The women leaders of the Lands who went before us sing alongside the women of today. We feel their presence as they watch over us and our country."
The exhibition's grand opening is Friday, March 3 from 5.30pm and all are welcome. It officially opens from Saturday, March 4 until Sunday, May 21.
At 10.30am on Saturday, artists Yaritji Tingila Young and Nyumiti Burton will be at MRAG, and visitors can experience the rare opportunity of seeing the exhibition alongside senior artists who were part of its creation.
Artists involved in Kungka Kunpu include:
Kukika Adamson, Lindy Aitken, Suzanne Armstrong, Angkuna Baker, Leena Baker, Sonia Bannington, Verna Bannington, Freda Brady, Shantariah Brumby, Kunmanara (Wawiriya) Burton, Maringka Burton, Nyunmiti Burton, Betty Chimney, Nellie Coulthard, Emily Cullinan, Kendra Cullinan, Leonie Cullinan, Vicki Cullinan, Unrupa Rhonda Dick, Maureen Douglas, Nyurpaya Kaika Burton, Naomi Kantjuriny, Kunmanara (Tjampawa Katie) Kawiny, Anastine Ken, Iluwanti Ken, Sandra Ken, Serena Ken, Sylvia Ken, Tjungkara Ken, Rene Kulitja, Kunmanara (Niningka) Lewis, Laurel Macumba, Kunmanara (Judy) Martin, Kunmanara (Paniny) Mick, Barbara Mbitjana Moore, Betty Muffler, Ngila Mungkuri, Chelsea Namatjira, Mary Katatjuku Pan, Natasha Pompey, Kunmanara (Milatjari) Pumani, Kunmanara (Ngupulya) Pumani, Priscilla Singer, Chantelle Stewart, Pamela Stewart, Tjunkaya Tapaya, Rini Tiger, Rosalind Tjanyari, Kantanari Nancy Tjilya, Rhoda Tjitayi, Maringka Tunkin, Katie Walatinna, Raylene Walatinna, Judith Walkabout, Nancy Ward, Kaylene Whiskey, Nita Williamson, Kunmanara (Ruby) Williamson, Barbara Yanima, Tilly Yanima and Yaritji Tingila Young.
Read more about the exhibition on MRAG's website.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
