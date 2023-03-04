The start of the NPL men's Northern NSW NPL season has been marred, and the grand final rematch abandoned, after a serious leg injury to Lambton Jaffas speedster Luke Remington on Friday night.
Remington went down in the 22nd minute of the Maitland-Jaffas 8pm clash at Adamstown Oval with the score 1-1.
The 28-year-old was sprinting down the sideline on the attack when Maitland's Tom Davies put in a lunging challenge on the ball. The players came together and Remington was left with what appeared severe breaks to his lower left leg.
The match was stopped as the 2015 NPL player of the year and 2017 grand final man of the match for the Jaffas was treated on the field while waiting for an ambulance.
The wait continued past 9pm before officials decided to postpone the game.
Given the match was level and less than 22 minutes old, it appears likely it will replayed in full at a later date.
The game had been a fiery affair as tensions from last year's controversial grand final threatened to boil over. Premiers Maitland went down 1-0 to Jaffas in the decider after losing two players to injuries from questionable tackles and defender Zach Thomas to a red card in the 23rd minute. The red card was later deemed an obvious error and wiped on appeal.
Jaffas led on Friday night via a sixth-minute penalty from Bailey Newton after he was fouled.
Maitland equalised in the 13th minute with a strike from James Thompson after a shot from Braedyn Crowley was saved into his path.
In the other match on Friday night, Broadmeadow defeated Weston 2-0 at Magic Park.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
