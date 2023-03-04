Fisher takes 200th wicket as Western Suburbs claims back-to-back minor premierships

Inspirational skipper Mitchell Fisher took his 200th first grade wicket as Western Suburbs claimed back-to-back Maitland first grade premierships with an eight-wicket smashing of Eastern Suburbs at King Edward Park on Saturday.
Fisher finished the day with 2-20 to take his career tally to 201. He sits in sixth place on the Plovers' first grade wicket taking list and has every chance of overtaking second placed Andrew Trappel who currently has 256.
However, the Plovers all-time leading wicket-taker Charlie O'Connor's record of 646 wickets looks safe.
The Plovers had been locked in a battle with Kurri Weston Mulbring for top spot going into the final round, but the Warriors push ended with a three-wicket loss to Thornton in a low-scoring match at Thornton Oval.
With City United securing a seven-wicket win against Raymond Terrace, the top four at the end of the 2022-23 regular season is West on top with 66 points, Kurri Weston Mulbring second on 58, City third on 57 and Thornton fourth also on 57.
Easts who had been in the mix for finals until the penultimate round finished fifth on 48.
The semi-finals will be held on successive days next weekend, with the Plovers (first) drawn to play Thornton (fourth) at Thornton Oval and KWM (second) and City (third) to play at Lorn Park.
Wests finished the regular season in emphatic style dismissing Easts for just 92 with pace bowler Harry King taking 5-44, skipper Mitchell Fisher 2-20 and young spinner Curtis Pratt 2-11.
King had a had in the other wicket, running Tom Porter out with Riley Harrison.
Opener Porter had started in scintillating form hitting three sixes in his 20 off just 13 balls.
Several Easts players got starts but were unable to take their scores beyond the early teens as the wickets fell regularly.
Jett Lee gave the Griffins some hope dismissing Wests opener Harrison for 0, but otherwise there was little joy with Justin Lantry smashing 36 of 26 balls including six fours and a six to take the Plovers to 2/53 and more than halfway to victory.
No.3 Zac Gayfer finished on 23 not out off 35 balls and Shannon Threlfo maintained his superb batting form with an unbeaten 25 off just 17 balls as Wests reeled in their target posting 2/93 in 13.2 overs.
Thornton will take confidence into the finals after their 7-130 to 10/129 win against KWM.
The Warriors won the toss and elected to bat and found themselves in trouble early with star all-rounder Steve Abel out for nine and Lachie Vassella for a duck to leave them at 2/14.
It was then 3-43 and then 4-47 when Cody Flett picked up his second and third wickets dismissing Tyler Power for eight and Liam Neild for three.
Jake Reeves picked up the key wickets of Sam Dalibozek for four and then the mainstay of the Warriors innings Ben Herring for 44.
Josh Tuckwell made a defiant 30 not out as Brent Dawes cleaned up the KWM tail with a miserly 4-16. Flett fnished with 3-20 off eight overs and Reeves 2-13 off seven.
The Warriors went down fighting though led by skipper Dalibozek 3-32 and Abel 2-25, but the attack just didn't have enough runs to play with.
Dan Willis top scored with 30 and skipper Matt Gabriel made 28 as Thornton reached their target with three wickets in hand.
City United will take winning form into the finals from their seven wicket-win against Raymond Terrace successfully chasing down a target of 178.
Sam Jordan was the best with the ball taking 4-27 and with the bat it was an even performance led by Ricky Dent with 52 not out, Karl Bowd 41 and Todd Francis 30 not out.
Northern Suburbs finished the season on a high claiming back-to-back wins, with a four-wick victory against Tenambit Morpeth at Morpeth Oval.
The Bulls were dismissed for 145 in the 38th over. Ashley Elphick top scored with 39 and Pramod Mohanan made 35.
Norths made 6/146 in reply reaching their target in the 43rd over.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
