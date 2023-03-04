The Maitland Mercury
Fisher takes 200th wicket as Western Suburbs claims back-to-back minor premierships

Updated March 5 2023 - 11:47am, first published 9:36am
Western Suburbs skipper Mitchell Fisher claimed his 200th first grade wicket for the Plovers finishing with 2-20 in his side's eight-wicket win. File picture by Michael Hartshorn

Inspirational skipper Mitchell Fisher took his 200th first grade wicket as Western Suburbs claimed back-to-back Maitland first grade premierships with an eight-wicket smashing of Eastern Suburbs at King Edward Park on Saturday.

