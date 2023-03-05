Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry might have some selection headaches come round one after a Pickers side missing 11 regular first graders accounted for the Northern Hawks 40-8 in the side's first trial game of the season.
Superior conditioning had the Pickers dominating the end of each half after the Hawks provided resistance early on at Tomaree on Saturday.
"The guys that got the opportunity yesterday grabbed it with both hands and really gave us some selection headaches for next week against Wyong and then for round one in a couple of week's time," he said.
"It was the back end of each half in the second quarter and the fourth quarter where we really did some damage and scored two and three tries quite quickly in those periods to really open up the margin.
"I'm really happy with where our level of conditioning is at this particular point going into the year."
The Pickers are blessed with options in attack with fullback Bailey Taylor shining after impressing Lantry through preseason.
"He's got some footy in him, played fullback yesterday and broke the line a couple of times, scored a couple of tries, set a couple up, he's just got some nice skill and a really calm head on him," he said. "I'm really looking forward to see Bailey play a fair bit with us this year."
There was also praise for backline utility Luke Knight and fullback Jackson Eckford in his second year at the Pickers.
"Jackson has a soccer background but came across to league last year, played in our reserve grade, under 19s team and then got an opportunity with the grade side yesterday and scored three tries in five minutes just through sheer speed and good skill," Lantry said.
The Pickers will welcome back skipper Alex Langbridge, Sam Anderson and Brock Lamb next week for their final trial game against the Wyong Roos.
Lantry said it is vital to build depth among the squad with Dan Langbridge and Reid Alchin unavailable for the opening rounds plus six players representing the Newcastle Rebels on March 4.
"They potentially play on the Saturday of round one when we play Kurri on the Sunday, ultimately what we need to do is prepare a 17-man team to play Kurri without those six players and if they do opt to back up and can back up on the Sunday they'll transition in but if they don't our preparation is not overly impacted," he said.
"The team we trot out against Wyong on the weekend will be very similar to the team that plays Kurri in round one.
"I'm over the moon with the depth and the quality we've got, I'm really impressed with how our reserve grade team, the guys that played reserve grade last year have improved their games individually.
"I think we've seen some growth within those guys and that'll add more pressure to our top squad."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.