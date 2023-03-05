The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Standout performances in Pickers win gives coach welcome selection headache for round one

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 5 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pickers will welcome back skipper Alex Langbridge, Sam Anderson (pictured) and Brock Lamb next week for their final trial game against the Wyong Roos. File picture

Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry might have some selection headaches come round one after a Pickers side missing 11 regular first graders accounted for the Northern Hawks 40-8 in the side's first trial game of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.