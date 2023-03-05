The Maitland Mercury
Update: Total fire ban in Hunter as temperature hits 38 degrees

Updated March 6 2023 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
The mercury will rise to the high 30s in Maitland and the Hunter on Monday and Tuesday.

UPDATE: The Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban across the Hunter from Monday morning until midnight.

