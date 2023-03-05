Kurri Kurri Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane says his team will need to quickly improve their ruck defence after going down to South Newcastle 20-16 in their second trial game on Saturday night.
While once again happy with the defensive effort from his charges Linnane said the Bulldogs were dominated in the ruck and will need to improve their marker paly in time for their round one match against the Maitland Pickers.
"Playing against a side like Maitland, if we play like that they'll put 40 on us," he said.
"The first contact is not where it needs to be, Souths got away with a lot of offloads, the second phase football which kept us on the back foot for nearly the whole game.
"Their roll on was way too quick, our markers weren't working so we've got a lot of work to do to fix that up.
"What was pleasing was we were able to stay close with Souths throughout the whole game and I believe we finished stronger than what they did after probably about the 70th minute onwards and nearly snuck away with the victory.
"If the ball had bounced our way we probably could have scored a try under the posts."
Losing three players in the opening 15 minutes also did nothing to help the Bulldogs cause.
Bulldogs hooker Daetyn Tanuvasa picked up a knee injury while front rower Loto Suli came off with an ankle injury and fellow front rower Toa Edwards was heavily concussed and could not return.
Linnane said the club will wait to find out the severity of the injuries while Edwards would be monitored during the week.
Halfback Ben McIntyre again impressed the coach with his kicking game and kept the Bulldogs in the match, while centre Jesse Wighton came in for praise and durable second rower John Suli got through an entire 80 minutes.
The Bulldogs will play their third trial against Lakes United on Saturday night at Kurri Kurri Sportsground in what will be their final hit out.
The Bulldogs reserve grade side where touched up 40-6 on Saturday and Linnane said the key to a successful year will be limiting injuries for a squad light on depth.
"We can't afford too many injuries and I think like most clubs if you get a lot of injuries there's a depth issue...because the Denton Cup is a fast, good test for any player really," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.