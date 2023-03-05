Newcastle RL shuffles opening round after clash with NSW Country Championships final

NEWCASTLE Rugby League has opted to shuffle this month's season-opening round following a clash with the NSW Country Championships final.
Last year's runner-up Macquarie will now play Central at St John Oval on March 26 with the statewide title decider scheduled 24 hours earlier on the Saturday.
Original opponents, Central Coast clubs Wyong and The Entrance respectively, instead tackle each other on March 25.
The Coalfields clash between Kurri Kurri and Maitland shifts back to the Sunday (March 26) alongside Cessnock v Souths and Northern Hawks v Wests.
Newcastle's representative squad, nicknamed the Rebels, remain alive in the revamped NSW Country Championships after defeating Central Coast 36-14 at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
The Rebels advance to the second round, needing another two wins to reach, and potentially host, the top-two showdown.
Newcastle interchange forward Jack Welsh will be in doubt for this weekend's trip to Wollongong to meet Illawarra-South Coast, who easily accounted for Macarthur (58-12) on Sunday, after being sent to the sin bin and put on report.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
