Travelling north at night on Wednesday or Thursday? This could affect you.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway north of Raymond Terrace to carry out bridge maintenance at the Grahamstown Dam Spillway Bridge.
To minimise the impact to motorists, lane closures and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place from 7pm to 5am on Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9.
Bridge cleaning and maintenance work is expected to be complete by 5am on Friday, March 10, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.