There are plenty of positives for Maitland despite going down 2-1 in their opening round match of the NPLW NNSW season against Charlestown Azzuri on Sunday afternoon.
After trailing 1-0 at half time a goal from Maddy Howard drew Maitland level mid-way through the second stanza before a wonder strike from Azzuri substitute Lori Depczynski in the 80th minute secured all three points for Charlestown.
Magpies assistant Tara Johnson stepped in to coach the side in the absence of head coach Keelan Hamilton who is currently in the Kyrgyz Republic as an assistant coach with the Young Matildas.
Johnson said the team could take plenty of positives from the performance in a tough first round encounter against a strong Azzuri outfit
"We had a decent amount of opportunities in that second half that we didn't capitalise on, I think it was a very even match across the park," she said.
"I think overall we had a good performance, we started pretty nervously but grew into the game and I think largely controlled the second half which was nice.
"I think overall the result was disappointing but the performance from what we produced on the park was pretty positive.
"We actually led all the statistical areas across the field except for the scoreboard so that was really nice to take away from the game for us."
Maitland keeper Imogene Tomasone was a highlight in goals and impact player Lisa Cochrane provided good leadership in midfield.
Johnson said the team failed to capitalise on some good chances and will look to sharpen up in the final third before their away match against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday.
Olympic are coming off a 16-0 trouncing of Warners Bay in their first round match and will prove a stern early season test for Maitland.
"Olympic's a strong team and they've recruited well over the off season so it will be a really tough match for us this weekend but we look forward to the challenge and hopefully we can take away some points from the game," Johnson said.
