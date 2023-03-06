The Maitland Mercury
Magpies go down in tight affair against Charlestown Azzuri in opening round of NPLW NNSW season

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
March 7 2023 - 9:00am
Veteran Maitland keeper Imogene Tomasone came in for praise from Magpies assistant coach Tara Johnson. File photo

There are plenty of positives for Maitland despite going down 2-1 in their opening round match of the NPLW NNSW season against Charlestown Azzuri on Sunday afternoon.

