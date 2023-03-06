The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Nsw Election

NSW Liberal-Nationals commit an extra $80 million to regional tourism if re-elected

Updated March 6 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole.

The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has committed to investing a further $80 million in the Regional Tourism Activation Fund (RTAF), if re-elected on March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.