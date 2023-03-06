NSW Liberal-Nationals commit an extra $80 million to regional tourism if re-elected

The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has committed to investing a further $80 million in the Regional Tourism Activation Fund (RTAF), if re-elected on March 25.
The extra funding would be intended to help bring to life new tourism experiences that put regional NSW on the 'must visit' list for people across the world.
Deputy Premier and minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said it would take the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's investment through RTAF to more than a quarter of a billion dollars.
"Millions of people already visit regional NSW each year - and we want that number to grow and keep driving growth of local businesses and economies in line with our long-term economic plan," Mr Toole said.
"It's not just about encouraging more visitors to get out and explore the regions but developing high-impact experiences that encourage them to stay longer. That means more heads on beds and more dollars being injected into local hotels, restaurants and shops."
Mr Toole said the fund had already delivered $180 million for more than 60 projects across the state.
"From Griffith's Regional Wine Hub to the Artesian Bathing Experience in Coonamble and the Serengeti Visitor Experience at Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo, we're investing in tourism experiences that get people talking and planning their next trip," he said.
Mr Toole said RTAF was making some of the region's most memorable experiences accessible to more people.
"We want all local, interstate and international visitors to be able to experience what our regions have on offer, which is why the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government continues to focus on projects that deliver inclusive and accessible upgrades such as wheelchair ramps and viewing platforms."
The Regional Tourism Activation Fund is part of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres to activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities.
For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/RTAFund.
