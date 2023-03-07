A Cessnock GP has called for the local hospital to have permanent doctors based there around the clock, saying patients are being put at risk.
Dr Ken Dobler said there were "significant periods" during the day where there was no doctor in the Emergency Department (ED) at Cessnock Hospital.
He said doctors were only there for about six hours a day Monday to Friday, and the presence on weekends also varied. When there's no doctor between 11pm and 8am, he said patients were assessed via video link - and the doctor could be as far away as Perth.
Hunter New England Health disputed these claims and said the hospital was "appropriately staffed and resourced".
Dr Dobler said the lack of doctors put extra pressure on nurses, who were "being asked to be defacto medical professionals and they don't have the training".
Twelve Cessnock GPs split their time between working in the ED and their surgery.
Cessnock GPs have worked in the ED to treat patients since 1914, but their numbers are shrinking. When Dr Dobler moved to town three decades ago there were 30 doctors who shared that responsibility.
The state government announced a $111.5 million redevelopment last month which includes a new two-level health services building, emergency department, overnight inpatient accommodation, theatre facilities and refurbishment of the existing buildings.
But Dr Dobler said the "huge expenditure would do little to improve health outcomes" without full-time doctors working in the ED.
Specialist doctors needed
He said the hospital needed specialists in emergency medicine - like Maitland and John Hunter hospitals had - as well as training doctors and career medical officers.
He said the loss of a specialist emergency doctor and trainee when the pandemic hit - who came from Maitland Hospital four days a week to help out - put a strain on the system.
"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic they worked there from eight in the morning until six in the evening, with the local GPs providing cover for the fifth day and in the after hours period," Dr Dobler said.
"When they were recalled to Maitland Hospital, Cessnock Hospital was left without cover through the day.
"When there is a doctor there we run a service which provides a very high standard of care. The limitation comes when there are no doctors there."
A Hunter New England Health spokeswoman said GPs were "located in the hospital during the day and provide an on-call service overnight from 11pm".
She acknowledged the hospital used virtual care when GPs were unavailable, and said it was "a reliable alternative" that ensured the "continuity of high-quality patient care".
With 60,000 people now living in Cessnock and higher patient demand thanks to new developments in areas like Huntlee and Lochinvar, Dr Dobler said the need for a permanent team of doctors would only increase.
He said Cessnock Jail, which had about 2000 prisoners, also relied on the hospital for acute care needs.
The emergency department saw an extra 359 patients in 2022, compared with 2021, and had 17,291 people turn up for help.
It also had 155 more people arrive via ambulance in 2022 than 2021.
There were 2676 patients who arrived in an ambulance in 2022 - 228 more than in 2019, before the pandemic hit.
"It has enough presentations to justify that model of care. It is the busiest regional ED in the state that doesn't have full-time staff," Dr Dobler said.
"We need to change the model of care from where the GPs provide care to a model more akin to Maitland or Belmont where it has full-time medical staff in the ED."
Dr Dobler said the video link was extremely slow, expensive and provided a second-rate service.
"The doctor cannot examine the patient over a video link - they don't have the opportunity to provide hands on management and the impact on patients is that they receive substandard care," he said.
