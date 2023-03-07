Helen Hopcroft's latest show 'Strange Men' will debut at Newcastle Fringe

Maitland producer Helen Hopcroft has a new live show - and it's packed with good music, funny jokes and lots of edge.
Strange Men, more of a music gig than a traditional theatre show, will debut at Newcastle Fringe Festival mid March.
Featuring an incredible cast of musicians and actors, strange men features performances within the performance, including Fiona Leonard's The Hum, The Case by Tony Jozef, and a large scale puppetry show by Joshua Anderson.
It explores masculinity through storytelling, theatre and some truly epic live music.
Fiona Leonard's (Blue Goat Theatre) The Hum, which features three original songs performed live, is about the Australian music industry.
It features Tumbleweed front-man Richie Lewis and bassist Matt Houston and with Darren Ireland on drums.
From her home in Germany, Ms Leonard wrote The Hum after many hours spent trawling through archival material and interviewing the musicians.
"As a writer, this is a dream job," she said.
"It's not often that you're given the opportunity to work with artists who have had such incredible careers and who are willing to be so open and generous with their stories and insights."
Another highlight of Strange Men is hilarious new play The Case by Maitland musician and actor Tony Jozef, based on an idea by the writer Gary Bryson.
The Case was recently selected to open the Lake Mac One Act Play Festival, where Mr Jozef won the festival's runner up Best Actor Award.
It explores the gap between one's real and ideal self, and is sure to appeal to anyone who has ever made completely unrealistic New Year's Eve resolutions, camped in the self-help section of your local bookstore or binged on inspirational TED videos.
Emerging talent Joshua Anderson will present an anarchic mash up of beats, classical mythology and shadow puppetry.
Inspired by the mythic figure of Zeus, Anderson will present a large scale shadow puppetry device known as a 'crankie' and an original rap.
Strange Men will be MC'ed by Helen Hopcroft in her new alter-ego, Louis XIV (The Sun King).
See Strange Men at The Gal (Gallipoli Legion Club), Hamilton on Thursday, March 16 at 9pm; Friday, March 17 at 7.30pm; Saturday, March 18 at 6pm and Sunday, March 19 at 6pm.
Tickets available from newcastlefringe.com.au/events/strange-men.
