The NSW Liberal and Nationals government has announced it will start work soon on pre-kindergarten facilities at Bolwarra, Gresford and Vacy public schools if re-elected.
A total of 19 public schools in the Upper Hunter are included in the program, which will bring forward $1 billion to commence construction on the new facilities in the second half of 2023.
The first 500 facilities would be complete across NSW within four years.
Deputy Premier and minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said this accelerated delivery will kick start the learning of thousands of kids in regional NSW sooner.
"The bush is leading the charge on this major education reform," he said.
"With six of the universal pre-kindergarten pilot sites and more than half of the first 500 universal pre-kindergarten schools in regional communities, we're helping kids from Kempsey to Coonamble take the first steps to a brighter future.
"Universal pre-kindergarten is an investment in families now and in setting the next generation up for the long-term and it's great that schools like here at Scone Public School, Singleton Heights Public School and Willow Tree Public School will be among the first to roll it out."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said she was pleased to be able to unveil the first 500 schools that will have purpose-built infrastructure for universal pre-kindergarten.
"Universal pre-kindergarten will require 100,000 places for our youngest learners, and we will deliver 50,000 in the next four years on school sites alone," Ms Mitchell said.
"Our experience and capacity to deliver quality school infrastructure means we've been able to identify and assess initial sites faster than anticipated."
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is committed to supporting regional towns and supporting our youngest learners.
"This investment in the early years will support hundreds of families in our communities," Mr Layzell said.
"We know that the benefits of this are huge, giving our kids a head start in life and setting them up for future success by getting them learning sooner."
The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is investing more than $15.9 billion in early childhood..
This includes the introduction of universal pre-kindergarten, the Brighter Beginnings initiatives, a workforce package for early childhood educators and the Affordable Preschool fee relief.
The 19 Upper Hunter Public Schools are:
1. Bolwarra Public School
2. Booral Public School
3. Denman Public School
4. Dungog Public School
5. Ellerston Public School
6. Gresford Public School
7. King Street Public School
8. Martindale Public School
9. Martins Creek Public School
10. Merriwa Central School
11. Milbrodale Public School
12. Mt Pleasant Public School
13. Muswellbrook Public School
14. Sandy Hollow Public School
15. Scone Public School
16. Singleton Heights Public School
17. Stroud Public School
18. Stroud Road Public School
19. Vacy Public School
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
