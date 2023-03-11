The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/History
Our History

OUR PAST: Glenbawn Dam myth part of '55 flood folklore

By Chas Keys
Updated March 12 2023 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panorama of the Glenbawn Dam site, February 1955 from the Scone Advocate. (Picture courtesy Muswellbrook Chronicle/Hunter Valley News) and below Maitland streets are inundated in 1955 (Picture by Maitland Mercury)

Big floods often spark misinformation and mythology, and the great Hunter River flood of 1955 was no exception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.