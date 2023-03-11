OUR PAST: Glenbawn Dam myth part of '55 flood folklore

Big floods often spark misinformation and mythology, and the great Hunter River flood of 1955 was no exception.
A myth that has survived to this day was that the flood was caused by the blowing up of Glenbawn Dam above Aberdeen.
It wasn't, as the accompanying panorama indicates. The photos for it were taken for the Scone Advocate only a couple of weeks before the flood and later published on the paper's front page.
In February 1955, work on building the dam was not far advanced. The panorama shows a dotted line where the crest of the dam was intended to be. That line was far above the work that had been undertaken to that time. Glenbawn Dam was completed only in 1958.
Many people came to believe that the dam was blown up to "save" downstream communities. To this day some cite individuals, including relatives, who they "know" witnessed the event.
A local historian, the late Andrew Burg, was a Maitland resident in 1955. No doubt he heard the rumour that the dam had been blown up, and he appears to have believed it.
Years later, in 1990, he wrote an article which sought to explain why the dam had been detonated. His piece listed the circumstances in which the explosion supposedly occurred and the people responsible for it.
That article is on the wall of a doctor's surgery near the Maitland Courthouse. It has probably been read by hundreds of people, helping to perpetuate a myth about the cause of the flood.
Burg meant well, but his piece contains factual errors. There is compelling evidence that his account is not true.
First, Burg claims that the dam was completed in 1952, but in fact its construction ended only in 1958.
Moreover some of the officials in his account did not exist. He refers to a senior officer from the "Flood Mitigation Authority" but there was no such organisation in the state at the time.
Only after the 1955 flood were the Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission and the Department of Public Works made responsible for flood mitigation activity. Over following years those two organisations built many kilometres of levees in the Hunter Valley.
Burg also cites the leader of the Civil Defence Authority, but that organisation too did not exist in February 1955. It was established three months later, to promote civil defence in the event of a war (perhaps with nuclear weapons).
The NSW State Emergency Services organisation was formed at almost the same time for the purpose of managing the effects of floods. The two organisations were merged in 1956.
That the Glenbawn myth is still taken by some as fact demonstrates how misinformation about the causes of natural disasters can persist thanks to well-intentioned but misguided attempts to explain events.
The 1955 flood was brought about by very heavy rain, especially over the Goulburn and upper Hunter rivers. Gelignite was not used to blow up a structure that barely existed beyond its foundations.
Some works (including an earth bank built to divert the river) were damaged by the floodwaters, but the partially-constructed dam itself was little affected despite the massive size of the flood.
