Man dies after motorcycle and SUV collide at Kurri Kurri

A man died in a two-vehicle collision at Kurri Kurri on Tuesday.
The man, who police believe was aged in his 40s, died when his motorcycle hit an SUV near the corner of Stanford and Deakin Streets about 12.55pm.
The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man, was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing and treatment.
Hunter Valley police and emergency services attended the scene, which will be examined by specialist police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
