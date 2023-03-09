The ladies of the Country Women's Association, East Maitland branch can once again bake scones by the hundreds, thanks to a generously donated new oven.
When the group's 'ancient' oven blew up while baking 240 scones for a market day, First National Real Estate Maitland stepped in to replace it.
First National Real Estate Maitland managing director and East Maitland CWA member Ali Haggarty said she was glad to instigate the donation.
"They do an amazing job, so many different projects and fundraising and all sorts of things, their motto is 'not just tea and scones' but it wouldn't be the same if it didn't have tea and scones," she said.
East Maitland CWA president Doris Bates said it means a lot to receive the donation.
"It makes it so much easier to produce our high quality scones, which people lined up for last market day out of the door. We opened at 8am and we had a line up to come in," Ms Bates said.
"It makes life a lot easier because we don't have to keep checking them; we've got a timer, we've got a fan-force."
The February market day brought in $2000 in scone sales, which is largely put towards upkeep of the hall so the ladies have a safe space to meet and create handicrafts to donate.
Hunter electrician MJ Electrical donated their services to install the new oven.
The East Maitland CWA hall has also recently undergone a new floor and fresh coat of paint, after it was damaged by flooding and rain.
The ladies' freezer recently blew up as well. If any community members or businesses can help with a new fridge/freezer please contact dorisbates1@hotmail.com.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
