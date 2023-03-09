MAITLAND TRIATHLON
MORPETH
It's an early morning on Sunday for those heading to the 24th Maitland Triathlon, starting at Queens Wharf, Morpeth at 6.30am. Cheer on the competitors as they battle their way along the course, with the event staged as a multiple distance event triathlon. Visit maitlandtriathlon.com.au.
SILK DRESSES
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Grossmann House opens this Sunday from 10am to 4pm with two very special 18th century silk dresses on display upstairs in the textile room. Explore the property and hear the fascinating stories of these beautiful collection items. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/stories-of-the-yellow-silk-dresses.
In other news:
MAITLANES
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Council's Maitlanes program continues after last weekend's launch event, with more pop-up entertainment in the city centre. On Saturday from 10am, head over to Moore Street for a free, all ages beads and brooches workshop with local artist Nina Katzmarski, before going to Moore Street for a Sunday lunchtime session with local muso Georgie Winchester.
KUNGKA KUNPU
MRAG
There's a new exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Kungka Kunpu (Strong Women) showcases major contemporary works by celebrated women artists from the Aangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands - cultural custodians of an oral tradition that epitomises the art of storytelling. Read more on page 14.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Saturday nights in a small town hold the biggest secrets, and Maitland, with its fair share of haunted streets nestled amongst its glorious old buildings, is no exception. Take a walk on the dark side from 7.30pm to 9pm. Book at darkstories.com.au/maitland-true-crime-tour.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
