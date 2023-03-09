The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our People

Lyn Dark named Maitland Local Woman of the Year 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 10 2023 - 10:38am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's 2023 Woman of the Year Lyn Dark. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Telarah's Lyn Dark has been named Maitland's 2023 Local Woman of the Year, recognised for the significant support she has given the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.