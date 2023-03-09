Telarah's Lyn Dark has been named Maitland's 2023 Local Woman of the Year, recognised for the significant support she has given the community.
A volunteer, carer and former nurse, Ms Dark was up against 18 other incredible women for the title.
The announcement was made at Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison's annual International Women's Day dinner on Friday, March 3, which is hosted each year in partnership with Women's Network Hunter NSW.
Mrs Dark said it's really exciting to be acknowledged for her work.
"I don't do it to get recognised or anything, I just enjoy helping the groups, and it's a real honour," she said.
"To think that people do care about the time and effort you put into things, not that you do it for that but when you are recognised [it's nice]."
In other news:
Mrs Dark moved to Maitland more than 45 years ago, and since then has been actively involved in the community.
She has volunteered with local schools, St John Ambulance, NSW Cancer Council, Maitland Hospital, Neighbourhood Watch, Rutherford Lioness Club, and is a foundation member of West Maitland Centennial Lions Club.
Her favourite thing about volunteering is the friendships made along the way.
"We've made a lot of friends being involved with all these groups," Mrs Dark said.
Ms Aitchison said Mrs Dark makes a tremendous contribution to the Maitland community with an "unflagging passion" to make the region a better place.
"Continually supporting our community through various fundraising activities, ensuring those who are doing it tough can access things like Dignity Packs and Back to School packs when they need it most, while caring for her ill husband and family members, only further demonstrates Lyn's commitment to the betterment of our region," Ms Aitchison said.
"We are proud to have Lyn as part of our community and this award aims to formally recognise the enormous contribution Lyn continues to make."
The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program which recognises and celebrates the support women give to their local communities throughout NSW.
"These women are the backbone of our community, volunteering their time and energy to make a positive difference," Ms Aitchison said.
There were seven women out of the 19 nominees who were named highly commended for their service to the community.
They are Alexandra Haggarty, Dr Janece McDonald, Helen Stuckings, Holly McNamee, Joan Palmer, Lesley Flannery and Stacy Jacobs.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.