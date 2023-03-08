The Maitland Mercury
Basketball: New indoor arena key to Newcastle's NBL franchise bid

By James Gardiner
Updated March 9 2023 - 7:11am, first published 7:10am
NBL owner Larry Kestelman. Picture Getty Images

OWNER of the National Basketball League Larry Kestelman would "love to see" Newcastle back in the booming competition and believes a franchise could mirror the success of the Tasmanian Jack Jumpers.

