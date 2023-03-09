The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

The ballot order has been drawn for Maitland in the 2023 NSW election

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland candidates at the ballot draw; Neil Turner (One Nation), Jenny Aitchison (Labor) and Campbell Knox (The Greens). Picture by Chloe Coleman.

The Greens' Campbell Knox has secured the number one spot on Maitland's ballot paper in the 2023 NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.