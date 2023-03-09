The Greens' Campbell Knox has secured the number one spot on Maitland's ballot paper in the 2023 NSW election.
Despite being the first to nominate for the election race, Jenny Aitchison drew last place on the ballot paper.
The ballot order was drawn on Thursday, March 9, at Maitland election manager Peter Watson's office.
Three of Maitland's seven candidates - Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison (Labor), Campbell Knox (The Greens) and Neil Turner (One Nation) - attended the ballot draw.
The ballot paper order for the electorate of Maitland in the NSW election is:
Maitland election manager Peter Watson urged the candidates to adhere to a code of good behaviour as election day gets closer.
"In all of the sites over the next three weeks to election day I'd like to reinforce that a code of behaviour would be good," he said.
"The individual voter will make their own decision, by all means speak with them and chat with them, but make sure that is a civil discussion."
There are three early voting centres in Maitland - Maitland Church of Christ, East Maitland, Maitland City Corps, Rutherford and the Maitland election manager's office, Maitland.
All early voting centres take absentee votes so residents can vote at any early voting centre across NSW.
Upper Hunter electorate voting centres Nillo Infants School and Largs Public School will have desks for Maitland voters to vote at on election day.
Maitland electorate voting centres Maitland PCYC, Rutherford Technology High School and Lochinvar Public School will have desks for Upper Hunter voters to vote at on election day.
Election day is Saturday, March 25. Find a voting centre near you at elections.nsw.gov.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
