Growing city tops council's wishlist

Maitland council has released its top 5 priorities for candidates ahead of the state election later this month.
The council wants to make sure that the next state government has a clear understanding of what Maitland expects over the next four years.
The top priority is to make sure services meet the needs of the city's existing, and growing, population.
The other priorities are addressing funding shortfalls for new infrastructure and services, to meet the needs of the growing young population; recognising the significance of key roads - through their transfer to the state government; maximising the value of state assets to the community and addressing the inherent challenges of a floodplain city in a changing climate through new infrastructure and community education.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said it was "vital for the NSW Government to develop policies that can allow for Maitland to continue to grow as a vibrant and accessible place to live, work, play and prosper."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.