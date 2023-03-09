Labor pledges $19 million for road upgrades at Thornton and Melville Ford

The NSW Labor Party has announced $19 million in road upgrades for Maitland.
It will include $15 million towards planning and early works for the duplication of the Thornton Rail Bridge and $2.5 million to replace the Melville Ford timber bridge.
Maitland MP and shadow minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison met with shadow minister for Roads John Graham and Labor candidate for Upper Hunter Peree Watson at Melville Ford Bridge on Wednesday to announce the package.
Labor will also provide $1.8 million through its Emergency Road Repairs Fund to address the road maintenance backlog, which is in addition to the funding included in the government's pothole funding announcement earlier this year.
The Labor Party said it is offering more than double the assistance to councils looking to repair local regional roads.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said Maitland's population is projected to grow to 144,536 by 2041, and its roads can't cope with the more than 90,000 people using them today.
"A 60 per cent increase will bring our network to a standstill," she said.
"Labor's commitment of over $19 million towards key connecting roads will provide much needed cost of living relief for council and people in the local community by repairing their damaged roads after 12 years of inaction and floods and delivering the roads that are needed to provide the roads our regions need for the future.
"Duplication of the Thornton Rail Bridge started under the former Labor government, but unfortunately, the Liberals and Nationals have failed to complete it in the last twelve years.
"In 2012 the Liberals and Nationals even lifted the cap on development on the bridge, meaning that more homes could be built in the Thornton and Chisholm area without them having to even lift a finger in terms of providing the infrastructure we need.
"Melville Ford is repeatedly under water with the wet weather we have had over the last few years. With the failure of the government to complete the long promised Singleton bypass, local residents tell me many more people are using Melville and Maitland Vale Road to get to work, creating more damage.
"Labor will act immediately to get Maitland moving again."
In 2019, the Liberals and Nationals promised to reclassify and transfer up to 15,000 km of roads to help lift the burden on councils.
Labor said despite being the government's signature regional roads commitment in 2019, it remains unfulfilled - and in the last four years has transferred a total of zero kilometres of regional roads.
