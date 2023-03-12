The Maitland Mercury
Maitland community comes together to raise money for local family after 16-month-old son diagnosed with leukaemia

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 12 2023
The Maitland community is banding together to raise money to support a local family after 16-month-old Spencer was recently diagnosed with leukaemia. Picture supplied

The Maitland community is banding together to raise money to support a local family after their 16-month-old son was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.

