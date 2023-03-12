The Maitland community is banding together to raise money to support a local family after their 16-month-old son was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.
The call was sent out after baby Spencer's diagnosis forced his mother Ange to quit her job and become his full time carer while his father Matt can now only work in a reduced capacity.
Business, friends and family have shown support by donating goods and services or by donating to a GoFundMe page to help Spencer receive life-saving treatment.
A fundraising event called Spin for Spencer is being held this Saturday at Club Maitland City which includes a magician, a three course meal and silent auction.
Kira-Lee Nicholson is one of many community members and small business owners doing what they can to help raise funds for Spencer's weekly treatment.
"I'm friends with his grandma and he lives across the road from my best friend," she said. "They're a local family....I myself have got a little boy who is around the same age with a medical condition, a very rare one where I've had to do the same as in stop work.
"There's not really a lot of help that you can get for these medical costs for things that they are born with."
The local hairdresser who works for Barber Industries in Rutherford and runs her own business the Lady Barber has approached other small business seeking donations and spoken with Mayor Philip Penfold.
"So many business have come on board like Barber Industries, Miller's Produce, Maitland Cinemas, Casey's Toys, Papa Joe's, Dullboy's," she said.
"They've also put up donations for the auction to support Spencer, the Gladiators Motorcycle Club have actually donated $1000 cash as well.
"I think it's so amazing that everyone has come together."
Spencer has a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukaemia which affects the blood and bone marrow.
The Leukaemia Foundation states that each year more than 19,403 Australians will be newly diagnosed with blood cancer such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
People can bid on for items in the silent auction now at airauctioneer.com/spin-for-spencer and donate to Spencer's treatment at gofundme.com/f/help-baby-spencer-kick-leukemia-in-the-butt
