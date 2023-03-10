It's bright, chunky and full of autumn goodness.
And that's just some of the reasons you should dip into the veggie garden and start harvesting all that produce - even the imperfect ones.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said a ratatouille is the perfect way to limit food waste and make the most of the summer crops that will soon come to an end.
The dish, which originated in the south of France, is traditionally made with tomatoes, eggplant, bell peppers and zucchini, but Ms Dempster said any range of vegetables could be thrown in.
"The more the merrier, put a bit of everything in there," she said.
"It's a dish you can use again, and again, and again."
To make the meal more hearty - and add some extra calories to keep you full - look to pair it with a carbohydrate or some protein.
"You can serve it with rice or with sourdough, or you could even add some meat," she said.
"Some fresh basil on top would be delicious as well."
Ms Dempster said the dish would be easy for the most basic cook and the clean up was a breeze with only one pot needed.
"Put your chopped up eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes - and whatever else you have - all in a pot, season it up and the flavour in the vegetables will come out and all blend together and make a gorgeous sauce," she said.
Ingredients:
4 eggplants, diced into a large size
500 grams of onion, diced into a large size
6 to 10 tomatoes, diced
1kg of large zucchini, diced
1/2 a cup of olive oil
5 cloves of garlic, crushed
Fresh herbs like thyme, lemon thyme and bay leaf for flavour
Salt and pepper
Method:
Cook onions in olive oil over a low heat in a large pan and cover until it is transparent and starting to colour
Add the tomato and cook for a few minutes
Add zucchini, eggplant, capsicum, garlic, fresh herbs, salt and pepper
Cover and simmer over a low heat for 1 hour. Then remove the lid and cook for 20 to 30 minutes.
