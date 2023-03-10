It's safe to say Ashtonfield resident Monika McKenna has the travel bug - she has visited more than 20 countries and speaks three languages fluently (and understands even more).
Originally from Salzburg, Austria, Monika has lived in New Zealand, America, and of course Australia.
She travelled to Australia in 1988, and happened upon World Expo 88 in Brisbane - this is where she met her husband, Patrick, and the rest is history.
The pair have lived all around Australia in Port Hedland, Tasmania, Brisbane and Sydney before settling in Maitland about 20 years ago.
Monika said the key to travelling is treating people how you'd like to be treated, and because of this she has experienced lots of kindness from other travellers over the years.
"I like people, and it's nice to talk to people and find out what their life is about," she said.
"It depends on your personality, I mean I travelled by myself and I had no issues. If I was travelling with a 17 kilo suitcase, I always found someone to help me put it up in the train.
"I suppose the bottom line, in my opinion, is you treat people the way, you know - you're not rude."
Monika's advice for those who are on the fence about travelling, in particular solo travelling, is to 'just do it'.
"If you want to travel by yourself, you're strong. You're more than you think you'd be and you can just do it if you want to," she said.
Her favourite places she's travelled are her hometown of Salzburg, as well as Italy, Greece, Spain, Texas and New Zealand.
Not only is Monika a traveller, but she's a perpetual learner, and has studied a Bachelor of Arts in languages and history.
About five years ago, Monika realised she wanted to learn Spanish fluently, and travelled to Spain to do a few courses.
She lived in Malaga and Xabia, and made lots of friends while there.
"It was really interesting to go to all these different places, and see many of the things I learned about," she said.
After seeing the world, Monika chose Maitland to settle down.
She now has two children, and two grandchildren.
She said she likes Maitland because of its close proximity to Sydney, the vineyards and the beach.
"It's very picturesque as well, it's still like a country town really," she said. "It's still small enough to really enjoy yourself. You can go for a walk at Walka Water Works, and it's beautiful out there."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
