A group of talented young rock climbers put on incredible performances on Saturday at Pulse Climbing Maitland's Class 1 event.
Designed to give promising local climbers a taste of competition, the invitation-only simulation event was a huge success.
There were two competitions to be won, female and male, with 27 competitors fighting for a place on the podium.
Young climber Mika Lunstedt, who is just nine-years-old, took out first place in the female competition, with Mahlia Phipps coming in second and Alexa Romero in third.
In the male competition, sponsored climber Ziggy Ball came in first place, Jasper Lunstedt took out second and Oliver Mahony came in third.
The competition was run in a 'pumpfest' format, meaning each climber had a certain amount of time to attempt the different climbs as many times as they liked, and their top eight times were counted to qualify for the finals.
Pulse Climbing marketing manager Nathan Salwowski said the event was designed to give Maitland climbers a taste of competition.
"The climbers in the finals performed phenomenally well," he said.
"It was such an amazing day and the climbers put on incredible performances, especially considering the difference in their levels of experience.
"We were all left thoroughly excited for the future of competitive climbing in Australia."
Salwowski said there are lots of great opportunities for competition climbing at state and national levels, as well as international levels now sports climbing is in the Olympics.
"There are lots of opportunities these days and we're trying to host more of them ourselves," he said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
