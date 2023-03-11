Trailbike rider dies at the scene of two-vehicle crash at Aberglasslyn

A trailbike rider has died in a two-vehicle crash near Maitland.
About 7.30pm Friday emergency services were called to the intersection of McKeachie Drive and Oakhampton Road at Aberglasslyn, after reports a trailbike rider had collided with another vehicle.
Witnesses rendered first aid to the rider - a man believed to be aged in his 20s - before the arrival of paramedics, but he could not be saved and died at the scene.
The driver and single occupant of the other vehicle - a silver Nissan Dualis - a 17-year-old female - was not injured and was taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
