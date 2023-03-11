Beck Croese has renovated many homes over the years. Starting with the first house she bought at 18, and various others she has transformed with her husband Tony over the past 20 years. But none have enchanted her as much as The Old Convent.
"I recall pulling up at The Old Convent and being amazed at how beautiful it was. I was surprised that I had never come across it," she says.
"My first words to the owner were, 'Wow, your home is stunning' and her reply floored me, 'Thanks, you can buy it if you want!'. Turns out she had just signed the paperwork to have it listed. We stood and chatted for some time, and I discovered its amazing history."
Built in 1893, the grand heritage-listed house in the town of Largs was originally a convent for the Sisters of St Joseph, who provided religious and secular education to the community. The sisters were recalled to nearby Lochinvar when the neighbouring Catholic school closed in 1968.
"I was even more intrigued as my beautiful Aunty Coll was a Sister of St Joseph at Lochinvar, and she had never mentioned a convent at Largs. Sadly, my aunt had passed away in previous years," Croese says.
The Old Convent was formally listed for sale a few weeks later. Croese, who worked in weddings and event planning before moving into renovating 10 years ago, had always hoped to find an old church to turn into a unique venue. Her previous searches for "churches" on realty sites saw her sent an alert for The Old Convent listing.
A "big believer in signs", Croese inspected the house later that same day.
"My heart was sold. I offered on the spot. It just felt so right."
The house originally sold to another buyer, but when the sale fell through a few weeks later, Croese's original offer was accepted.
"There were a lot of happy tears, and I could not be prouder to be The Old Convent's custodian."
IN THE NEWS:
Having been a family home that was lovingly cared for over 20 years, The Old Convent didn't need major work, but did need some time and attention.
For renovation enthusiasts Beck and Tony, who live in Bolwarra in Maitland with their sons Ollie and Isiah, the convent was a very different renovation project to those they were used to, which, Croese says, are generally "the worst house or the ugly duckling, certainly not a home of this stature".
After undertaking meticulous repairs to the house, the couple set about sourcing antique furniture to complement the heritage style of the home, which they were preparing to set up as a holiday rental.
The striking property with its arched windows, high ceilings, and original cedar work is bright, fresh, and big on charm. The former parlour, prayer room, oratory, and dormitory now serve as bedrooms, each fitted with grand antique beds and two with original fireplaces. A modern kitchen extends into a spacious open-plan lounge and dining area, with French doors that open onto the verandah and garden.
Catering for eight guests and designed as a place to get away and relax, the house has a large undercover dining area sitting beneath pretty festoon lights along with a barbecue, fire pit, and outdoor spa. Inside, there are two bathrooms, one with a clawfoot bath, the other a laundry, plus, a games and theatre loft, and plenty of activities such as a pool table, foosball, retro arcade game for two, and many books and games.
The Old Convent welcomed her first guests in August 2022.
In addition to being a holiday rental, the property has also played host to photo shoots and workshop bookings.
The Croese family also uses it as a getaway, often staying with family and friends.
"The Old Convent is truly a unique hidden gem, and I am truly besotted with her," Croese says.
"There is a sense of calm and peace. I get the same feeling I had each time I arrive as when I first laid my eyes on her."
The Old Convent celebrated its 130th anniversary in February and the Croese family are planning a garden party - "Just like it was done in 1939 for the Sisters Golden Jubilee" - later this year to mark the occasion with the local community. All funds raised will support Jenny's Place, a charity that helps women experiencing domestic violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.