Thornton in box seat to make grand final as City and Warriors' semi is evenly poised

Thornton are firmly on top of minor premiers Western Suburbs after day one of their battle for a spot in next week's Maitland first grade cricket grand final.
The Thunder resumed on Sunday eight runs in front with seven wickets in hand after dismissing Wests for 108 and closing the day one at 3/116 from just 23 overs on Saturday at Thornton Oval.
Elliott Thompson was the star with the ball taking 4-28 including opener Justin Lantry and No.3 Zac Gayfer for ducks.
The other semi-final between City United and Kurri Weston Mulbring at Lorn Park is evenly poised with the Warriors making 229 before dismissed in the 78th over.
Warriors skipper Sam Delabozek said it was an impressive effort with the bat, with plenty of contributions and decent partnerships without clumps of wicket.
Delabozek said it was now up to the bowlers to get the job done against the talented City batting line-up at Lorn Park today (Sunday).
Ben Herring top scored with 44, but Steve Abel (29), Tyler Power (28), Josh Tuckwell (25) and Delabozek (24) all reaching their 20s and all bar two batters reaching double figures.
Andrew Vickery had the best return for City taking 4-54, off 16 overs, Tim Burton took 3-51 off 21.4 overs and Todd Francis collected 2-41 off 22 overs, which included nine maidens.
Thornton have one foot in the grand final after securing first inning points on day one against Wests led by a tremendous effort by their bowlers.
Thompson led the way with 4-28 off 14 overs, but in a typically stifling performance all the bowlers were miserly. Dylan Maxted took 2-12 off seven and Dan Wilis 2-18 off 12.2.
Izach Dennis top scored with a patient 31.
After being the victim of rain-affected results in two prior semi-finals, Thornton pushed hard to bet a day-one lead with Jono Gabriel (31 off 23 balls) and Jake Reeves (35 off 38) getting them off to a flyer.
Jamie Krake made 27 and captain Matt Gabriel and Jake Moore were the not out batters with 12 and 8 respectively to close the day at 3/116.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
