Defending premiers the Maitland Pickers will be wary of a Kurri Kurri Bulldogs ambush when they face off on Sunday March 26th in the opening round of the Denton Engineering Cup.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said a grand final win last season will matter little in a derby game away at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
He expects a new look Bulldogs outfit to be a difficult first up assignment.
"They've gone really hard with recruitment across the course of this year, they've brought in a number of guys from New Zealand that have been part of the Melbourne Storm system," he said.
"We're getting a little mail out of their squad that they'll be very very competitive this year.
"If we're not where we need to be mentally and physically then we'll certainly be in for a tough day at the office.
"Playing out there is always a challenge, Coalfields derby, some big recruits and they'll want to get their season off to a good start as well."
Lantry said the side needs to get used to the fact they are the defending premiers and will be the hunted side in 2023.
"Teams will come really hard for us and again they did it to us in 2022 and I feel that will go to another level where teams will really turn up and be at their best against us and we won't get any easy games this year," he said.
The Pickers traveled to Wyong on Saturday for their final trial game accounting for the Roos 24-16 in hot conditions.
Some senior players got their first hit out of the season with half Brock Lamb, captain Alex Langbridge and prop Sam Anderson getting through the opening 40 minutes.
The Pickers emerged largely unscathed from the game with Harrison Spruce picking up a head knock and will be monitored for concussion symptoms while Pete Wilson received a cut to his head requiring stitches.
Lantry is planning to name the six representative players currently with the Newcastle Rebels after the Newcastle Rugby League opted to shuffle the season-opening round following a clash with the NSW Country Championships final.
