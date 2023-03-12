The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Premiers Maitland Pickers expect tough round one encounter against Kurri Kurri Bulldogs

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 12 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pickers expect a tough encounter when they travel to play the Bulldogs at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground in the opening round of the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League season. Picture: Smart Artist.

Defending premiers the Maitland Pickers will be wary of a Kurri Kurri Bulldogs ambush when they face off on Sunday March 26th in the opening round of the Denton Engineering Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.