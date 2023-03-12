Josh Trappel ton delivers City United a place in grand final against Thornton

A superb unbeaten century by City United's star batter Josh Trappel has delivered City United a spot in the Maitland first grade cricket grand final against Thornton next weekend.
Trappel fittingly hit the winning runs to finish on 123 not out as City reached their 230-run target with three wickets and 14 balls to spare.
City will face Thornton after the Thunder booked their place with an emphatic performance on day one of their game against Western Suburbs.
The Thunder dismissed West for 108 and then made 3/116 off just 23 overs to lead by eight runs with seven wickets in hand.
Thornton took their score through to 3/158 in the first hour when the skippers called an end to play.
It was in total contrast with City and the Warriors' clash at Lorn Park which was balanced evenly right to the end, with City requiring a run a ball for much of the last 10 overs.
City skipper Matt Trappel said his brother Josh's innings was the difference.
"That was just a magnificent innings. He didn't give a chance. He timed the ball brilliantly and timed his innings to perfection," Matt said.
"That was truly a fantastic contest, one man was the difference in the end. Kurri pushed us so hard all the way.
"It was a great game of cricket played in a great spirit. It was one of those games, where it feels like it's unfortunate there is a loser.
"I'm just so pleased we had Josh on our side today and we got the win."
Trappel built his innings, accelerating towards the end before hitting a massive straight six to leave City with just two runs to win.
Young keeper Aidan Eather kept his head at the end batting sensibly for his 12 not out, with Trappel showing plenty of faith in him. The pair crossed for three off a straight drive by Trappel to make sure of the win.
On day one the Warriors made 229 before they were dismissed in the 78th over on day one.
Ben Herring top scored with 44, Steve Abel (29), Tyler Power (28), Josh Tuckwell (25) and Delabozek (24) were all out in the 20s and all bar two batters reached double figures.
Andrew Vickery had the best return for City taking 4-54, off 16 overs, Tim Burton took 3-51 off 21.4 overs and Todd Francis collected 2-41 off 22 overs, which included nine maidens.
It will be City's fifth grand final in a row, including the COVID-cancelled 2019-20 decider, with City winning the 2018-19 title from Kurri Weston.
Thornton are in their first grand final more more than two decades and will be chasing their first title since 1997.
Thunder skipper Matt Gabriel was not out 34 and Jake Moore unbeaten on 28 when there game was called by skippers with Thornton on 3/158.
"You couldn't ask anymore, it was almost the perfect performance by us," a proud Gabriel said after the Thunder booked their spot in a grand final
Thornton's last first grade premiership was back in 1997 and they will take on City without enigmatic opening batter/wicketkeeper Jono Gabriel who will miss the grand final because of a previously booked holiday.
His spot will be taken by his father Peter "Pommy" Gabriel who will take the gloves and may open the batting as well.
"It was a great effort with the ball, backed up by the fielding and then to get the target three wickets down on the same day in 23 overs was brilliant," Gabriel said of an incredibly even performance by his team in overcoming the minor premiership
"We wanted to make sure we got it done in one day as we know what the weather has done to us in the past.
"But it counts for nothing it we don't deliver next week in the grand final.
"Jono is away at a music festival in Queensland and will miss the grand final. Pommy will come into the side as he and Jono are the standouts with the glove.
"We may give an a licence to attack and open with him, similar to how we play Jono."
The Thunder resumed on Sunday eight runs in front with seven wickets in hand after dismissing Wests for 108 and closing the day one at 3/116 from just 23 overs on Saturday at Thornton Oval.
Elliott Thompson was the star with the ball taking 4-28 including opener Justin Lantry and No.3 Zac Gayfer for ducks.
Thornton have one foot in the grand final after securing first inning points on day one against Wests led by a tremendous effort by their bowlers.
Thompson led the way with 4-28 off 14 overs, but in a typically stifling performance all the bowlers were miserly. Dylan Maxted took 2-12 off seven and Dan Wilis 2-18 off 12.2.
Izach Dennis top scored with a patient 31.
After being the victim of rain-affected results in two prior semi-finals, Thornton pushed hard to bet a day-one lead with Jono Gabriel (31 off 23 balls) and Jake Reeves (35 off 38) getting them off to a flyer.
Jamie Krake made 27 and captain Matt Gabriel and Jake Moore were the not out batters with 12 and 8 respectively to close the day at 3/116.
In other news:
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.