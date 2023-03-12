The Maitland Mercury
Josh Trappel ton delivers City United a place in grand final against Thornton

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
March 12 2023
City United's Josh Trappel, who made an unbeaten 123, celebrates after hitting the winning runs to claim victory in a memorable semi-final against Kurri Weston Mulbring. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

A superb unbeaten century by City United's star batter Josh Trappel has delivered City United a spot in the Maitland first grade cricket grand final against Thornton next weekend.

