Councils shift NSW election focus to what the Hunter needs

The 10 council member Hunter Joint Organisation has shown bipartisan co-operation in putting the needs of its constituents at the forefront with the release of its five key funding and policy priorities for the Hunter ahead of the NSW election.
The councils, which include Maitland, Cessnock and Port Stephens councils, have differing political hues, but they put aside any difference and parochial demands to look out for the common good of their constituents.
It sounds like the very approach which most of us would love to see from our state and federal politicians and political parties as the dual impact of inflation and rising cost of living hurts thousands of Maitland and Hunter households.
Our councils are calling for "urgent support" and "radical intervention" from the next State Government as well as a fair share of funding.
Leadership, transport, the re-use of mining land and returning the ratepayers waste levy to the region are key elements.
A "please explain" is also being issued to the Minister for Transport about the distribution of roads funding across the state.
The biggest elephant in the room remains the global transition to clean energies and how the Hunter emerges from this.
The future of the Hunter needs to remain at the forefront of state and federal government thinking, priorities, planning and policy making.
Those more familiar with the sports section of the Maitland Mercury will probably be wondering what I'm doing sending out this newsletter
For the many huge fans of the Mercury editor Donna Sharpe, don't worry, I'm only filling in while she is on a much deserved holiday.
While I've got the stage, I couldn't resist giving a shout out to the Maitland cricketing fraternity for another great season which culminates in grand finals across the grades and age groups this weekend.
Also the footy is back and the Maitland Magpies are off to a flying start, the Blacks and Saints are tracking well for big seasons and get out to Kurri Kurri for a Coalfields derby between the Pickers and Bulldogs to start the season on Saturday, March 25.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.