Hunter local and best selling author Todd Alexander will launch his new book Over the Hill and Up the Wall this Friday at East Maitland library.
Drawing from personal experience it is a hilarious look at family, ageing and the changing relationship between children and their parents.
Better Reading said of Alexander's latest work: "Warm, witty, honest. With a healthy serving of humour, Todd Alexander has written a marvellous, touching and insightful book. You'll laugh, cry and hope your own kids love you this much. I'll be more patient with my parents after reading this."
Friday will kick off a series of events which includes an appearance at Cessnock Library on Thursday March 30.
In 2019 Alexander released his bestselling memoir Thirty Thousand Bottles of Wine and a Pig Called Helga and followed it up in 2021 with You've Got To Be Kidding A Shedload of Wine and a Farm Full of Goats about his treechange life on a farm.
Alexander is also an accomplished feature writer and has written articles for Nourish Magazine, The Guardian, African Safari Magazine, and Home Beautiful.
His short story, "The Great Easter Let Down" was long listed for the Newcastle Short Story Award in 2021.
The book launch for Todd Alexander's Over the Hill and Up the Wall is on Friday, March 17, 5.30pm at East Maitland Library. Register for the free event here.
