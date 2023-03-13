The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies suffer heartbreaking loss to Newcastle Olympic in NNSW NPLW

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Midfielder Sophie Jones scored the opening goal yesterday for the Maitland Magpies in their 3-2 defeat against Newcastle Olympic. File photo

A valiant Maitland Magpies have gone down 3-2 after conceding a second-half own goal in their hard fought clash with Newcastle Olympic in the NNSW NPLW at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.

