A valiant Maitland Magpies have gone down 3-2 after conceding a second-half own goal in their hard fought clash with Newcastle Olympic in the NNSW NPLW at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Olympic were given a stern test by a determined Magpies outfit after coming off a 16-0 thrashing of Warners Bay in round one.
Maitland started the brighter of the two sides and Sophie Jones put them ahead on 13 minutes when she headed home from a corner.
Scores were 1-1 at half time with the Warriors equalising after a Maitland defensive error - before taking the lead early in the second half.
A brilliant long range free kick from Madeline Howard floated over the Olympic keeper's head to even the scores on 61 minutes, however, the Magpies were unable to close the gap once more after conceding an own goal with 15 minutes remaining.
Despite a two loss start to their NNSW NPL campaign Maitland Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton knows the side are not too far away from getting a result.
"Disappointing result but I think it was a pretty even game against one of the top sides in the competition," he said.
"We had some really good periods in the game and in my opinion definitely deserved at least a point out of the game and it's a bit harsh on the girls to take away zero points again for the second week in a row."
Despite losing their first round clash against Charlestown Azzuri the coach believes the team is building towards success if they can eliminate defensive lapses from their game.
"The first week there's an argument to be made if we had won the game people wouldn't have been too shocked," Hamilton said.
"The performance was quite decent, we were on top in most of the statistical categories - into the box, shots, all those key stats but we conceded two goals on transition moments and we find ourselves in the losers column.
"It was a bit similar yesterday, started really well, got ourselves ahead and then unfortunately for us a couple of sloppy bits of defending cost us the first goal and then the second goal we play into their press and our reaction to losing possession in a dangerous area was not where we would like it to be."
The Magpies will be looking forward to this Sunday when they play their first home match of the season against New Lambton at Cooks Square Park.
