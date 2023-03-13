Chisholm's Kylie Scholz has taken out the inaugural Newcastle triathlon series after finishing third in the Maitland Triathlon on Sunday.
Consistency proved key for Scholz as she edged out fellow competitor Gemma Oakley with a top three finish in Morpeth on Sunday.
The Newcastle series victor was determined by results across the Sparke Helmore Triathlon in November, Stockton's Island Triathlon in February and Sunday's Maitland Triathlon.
Josh Wooldridge was crowned the men's series winner after he claimed first place in a time of two hours, 57 minutes and 55 seconds, well clear of second-placed Leon Sharp (3:04.39), of Ropes Crossing with the event also doubling as the NSW long course titles.
In the women's race Erskineville's Meg Potter (3:40.51) won comfortably ahead of runner-up Ellen Glennan (3:53.28), from Woolaware, and Maitland's Kylie Scholz (3:56.02) in third.
Event organiser Paul Humphreys said just over 300 competitors took to the water in humid conditions at Morpeth boat ramp with the swim leg proving difficult for some competitors due to tidal conditions and a ban on wetsuits.
Mr Humphreys said with the water temperature sitting around 25 degrees on Sunday the competition had no choice but to ban the use of wetsuits due to the risk of a competitor over-heating.
He said it was great to see the event return after it was forced to postpone due to weather last year and made special mention of Maitland local John Le Page crossing the finish line as the last competitor on the circuit at 12.20pm.
"I was riding beside him more as a wellness check when it is so hot and he was talking all the time," he said.
"I said I'm going to ride a bit ahead of you cause you don't need to be talking right now, you don't need to be polite.
"He's just taken it up since COVID, Triathlon events, and I almost got misty eyed yesterday because riding past him yesterday he said Paul you've changed my life.
"He said because he wasn't healthy, now he's just done the long course so 2km swim, 60km ride and 15km run, so pretty good effort."
The Maitland Triathlon will return again in October and celebrate its' 30th anniversary next year.
