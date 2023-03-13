The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Chisholm's Kylie Scholz claims Newcastle series with third at Maitland Triathlon

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right: Kylie Scholz, Meg Potter and Ellen Glennan on the podium after Sunday's Maitland Triathlon. Photo Lee Piggott

Chisholm's Kylie Scholz has taken out the inaugural Newcastle triathlon series after finishing third in the Maitland Triathlon on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.