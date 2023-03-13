Perrottet's nest egg plan for children in NSW

Dominic Perrottet is spruiking his ambitious superannuation-style plan to create a future fund for NSW children, with the government kicking off the nest egg with $400 for every newborn.
Less than two weeks out from the March 25 election, the major parties are campaigning hard on platforms of economic relief.
The premier unveiled the splashy centrepiece of his plan to secure a historic fourth term of government at the Liberal Party campaign launch on Sunday.
Costing about $850 million, the policy means a child born today could end up with $28,000 by the time they turn 18 - or as much as $49,000 with annual contributions of up to $1000 from parents.
The government would deposit $400 in an account for children 10 and younger, and parents would have the option of matching annual government payments of $400 until the child is 18, when it could be spent on their education or housing.
"This is all about making sure our children have greater opportunities than we do," Mr Perrottet said on Monday. "By the time the child is 18 years old and leaves school, they will have up to $49,000 which they can draw on for education and housing."
Labor says the policy is an admission the government doesn't have a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, the underinvestment in schools, or problems in the health system.
Shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey says with the cost of living biting, most families simply can't afford the future fund scheme.
"Mr Perrottet wants to solve the problems of today using the bank of mum and dad," he said.
The government will contribute an initial starting investment of $400 to the funds. Parents and carers can then choose to add up to $1000 each year, which the government will match with further investments of up to $400.
If parents make a contribution of $400 each year, alongside the government's co-contribution, the fund is expected to be around $28,500 by the time the child turns 18. If parents contribute the maximum amount of $1000 per year, the fund is expected to be around $49,000.
The amounts are based on an assumed interest rate of seven per cent a year for the next 18 years.
Children whose families receive the Commonwealth Family Tax Benefit A, will automatically receive a $200 government contribution which will be matched with a further $200, without requiring additional payments by parents.
Parents will not be eligible for any tax concessions on their contributions.
From when a child turns 18 they will be able to draw down on the fund for expenses related only to housing or education. Examples include a contribution towards purchasing a residential property, university fees, or other education-related expenses such as textbooks, laptops and private tuition.
The fund will be open for children aged up to 10 years old in the 2023 calendar year. From 2024, new accounts will only be created for newborns. The funds would be on an opt-in basis and parents and carers would apply through Service NSW.
Contributions can be made to the fund after the child turns 18, however the government will not provide any further matched contributions. If a child leaves the state, contributions would stop but they can still access the fund when they turn 18.
The money will effectively be in the control of the government until the child turns 18, with the funds structured in such a way to not incur individual tax implications for children before they turn 18.
