Perrottet's nest egg plan for children in NSW

By Duncan Murray and Maureen Dettre
Updated March 14 2023 - 7:15am, first published 7:14am
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet meets with families at the home of Liberal candidate for Riverstone, Mohit Kumar, in Sydney on Monday. Picture by AAP

Dominic Perrottet is spruiking his ambitious superannuation-style plan to create a future fund for NSW children, with the government kicking off the nest egg with $400 for every newborn.

