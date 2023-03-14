Hunter-based women's fashion brand, Privvy has launched its annual month-long charity clothing drive.
This year the brand has partnered with Got Your Back Sista and Lifeline Newcastle.
For the duration of March, Privvy customers are encouraged to give back to the community by donating their high quality, pre-loved women's clothes which can then be resold in Got Your Back Sista and Lifeline Hunter stores.
Privvy's East Maitland store located inside Stockland Greenhills is one of five Privvy stores across the Hunter collecting donations.
To get involved, a biodegradable bag can be picked up from the store and taken home to fill with pre-loved clothes.
When the bag is full of quality, clothing, customers are asked to simply bring it in to store.
Customers will in return be gifted a $15 Privvy store voucher for their efforts (one voucher per person).
"Giving back has always been of utmost importance for me since opening the first Privvy store so partnering with Got Your Back Sista and Lifeline this year is an honour," Privvy's owner and director, Louise Hampson said
"It's a wonderful excuse for a big wardrobe declutter before the imminent cooler months, while giving back to the local community."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
