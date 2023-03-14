Maitland Magpies NPLW coach Keelan Hamilton has joined the coaching staff of the Young Matildas in their quest to play in the U-20 Women's Asian Cup.
Hamilton was back in the dugout for the Magpies in their round two loss against Newcastle Olympic after a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.
The Young Matildas assistant coach meets up with the squad in May after they progressed to round two of qualifying with victories over Guam and the Kyrgyz Republic.
He returned to the Magpies this year after overseeing their maiden campaign in 2021, which included winning the Women's State Cup.
Hamilton said he received an unexpected call late last year from Young Matildas head coach Leah Blayney asking if he would like to join her staff for a camp in Canberra.
"I did the Pacific Nations Tour in November in Canberra which was really good and then we've been to Melbourne," he said.
"We had a camp for 10 days down in Melbourne and then over to Kyrgyzstan for the first stage of qualifiers."
While the focus is on the Asian Cup, Hamilton said the ultimate goal is being part of a successful qualification campaign for the next U-20 Women's World Cup.
"I feel really privileged to be there, and just trying to try to do my best to contribute where I can," he said.
Hamilton is a new breed of football coach that promotes possession-based football and a collaborative approach to player management.
He is an admirer of Ange Postecoglou and his one-time protegee, Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Pappas.
Hamilton has experienced different coaching setups with roles at the Jets academy, New Lambton Eagles and recently Lake Macquarie City and will use his time away with the national team to learn.
"To be in that environment to see how other head coaches and other coaches work and how other staff members in that environment work and to see how the players prepare themselves," he said.
"I believe that I can always learn, I definitely am not a perfect coach by any stretch of the imagination and I definetly don't know it all.
"It's a great experience and I'm always trying to learn so there's things there that I can then take back and hopefully add to what we do at Maitland."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.