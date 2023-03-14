The Maitland Mercury
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton helping Young Matildas qualify for Cup

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 14 2023 - 4:30pm
Keelan Hamilton, prictured second from the right right, with the Young Matildas in the Kyrgyz Republic. Picture supplied

Maitland Magpies NPLW coach Keelan Hamilton has joined the coaching staff of the Young Matildas in their quest to play in the U-20 Women's Asian Cup.

